Pre-launch ceremony at UCB’s new campus

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College Australia and the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh, organised a pre-launch event for its new campus at SA Tower (Level 3-5), Gulshan on 17 July, according to a press release.

Located at the heart of Gulshan, UCB is going to have a state-of-the-art campus with top-notch facilities and all modern amenities. The campus will be inaugurated in August 2021. To mark this occasion, a pre-launch milad and veneration ceremony was arranged where commerce minister Tipu Munshi and Group CEO of STS group Sandeep Ananthanarayanan graced the event with their presence, said the press release.