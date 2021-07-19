Pre-launch ceremony at UCB’s new campus

All the staff, faculty members of UCB, and other officials were present at the ceremony.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said on this occasion, “This is just the beginning that will show others a path. I am really happy that UCB has started its journey.”
Group CEO of STS group Sandeep Ananthanarayanan said, “Universal College Bangladesh is creating history in Bangladesh by being the first educational institution to be approved by the Ministry of education and authorised to offer international programmes. As an exclusive partner of Monash College, we are offering two courses for Bangladeshi students to jumpstart their journey to Monash Australia. This is the first time that an international education provider is giving this kind of opportunity in Bangladesh.”
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has partnered with Monash College Australia, a world top-60 ranked university (QS 2021 rankings), to bring forth a never-before opportunity for the Bangladeshi students to start their Monash University degree journey immediately after their O/AS/A levels /HSC Year-1. Students can access the same global education, academic curriculum, and guaranteed entry to Monash University after completing the foundation programme at UCB. For further details, learners can visit their website (https://www.UCBbd.org).