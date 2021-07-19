Education

Pre-launch ceremony at UCB’s new campus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College Australia and the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh, organised a pre-launch event for its new campus at SA Tower (Level 3-5), Gulshan on 17 July, according to a press release.

Located at the heart of Gulshan, UCB is going to have a state-of-the-art campus with top-notch facilities and all modern amenities. The campus will be inaugurated in August 2021. To mark this occasion, a pre-launch milad and veneration ceremony was arranged where commerce minister Tipu Munshi and Group CEO of STS group Sandeep Ananthanarayanan graced the event with their presence, said the press release.

All the staff, faculty members of UCB, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said on this occasion, “This is just the beginning that will show others a path. I am really happy that UCB has started its journey.”

Group CEO of STS group Sandeep Ananthanarayanan said, “Universal College Bangladesh is creating history in Bangladesh by being the first educational institution to be approved by the Ministry of education and authorised to offer international programmes. As an exclusive partner of Monash College, we are offering two courses for Bangladeshi students to jumpstart their journey to Monash Australia. This is the first time that an international education provider is giving this kind of opportunity in Bangladesh.”

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has partnered with Monash College Australia, a world top-60 ranked university (QS 2021 rankings), to bring forth a never-before opportunity for the Bangladeshi students to start their Monash University degree journey immediately after their O/AS/A levels /HSC Year-1. Students can access the same global education, academic curriculum, and guaranteed entry to Monash University after completing the foundation programme at UCB. For further details, learners can visit their website (https://www.UCBbd.org).

