Primary school students return to classroom

School staff, particularly teachers, made an extra effort to give the children a warm welcome, also ensuring adherence to all Covid-safety protocols.
In view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh, the government on 18 February announced the resumption of in-person classes at primary schools from 1 March.
In-person classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed on 22 February.
On 21 January, the government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Bangladesh from 21 January to 6 February amid the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.
The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.
The following day, the education ministry issued an 11-point directive, including the resumption of online classes for schools and colleges.
Besides, the vaccination of students, aged between 12 and 17 years, against Covid-19 was directed to be continued following the health guidelines in coordination with the zonal offices of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, District Education Offices, Upazila Secondary Education Offices, local administrations and Civil Surgeons.
After an initial nearly 18-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on September 12 last year.
The government initially shut the educational institutions on 17 March 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March. Later, the closure was extended several times.