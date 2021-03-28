Primary schools' holiday extended till 22 May

The on-going general holiday in all the primary and kindergarten schools has been extended till 22 May due to the resurgence of coronavirus infection in the country

The primary and mass education ministry disclosed the decision through a press release on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, the education ministry announced that all the educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary level would reopen after Eid-ul-Fitr on 23 May.

The primary and mass education ministry said in a statement that the students will stay at home during this holiday and online classroom activities will continue.

All the educational institutions in the country have been closed since 17 March last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, different universities of the country will open on 24 May and the residential halls of the universities will open on 17 May, according to the decision of the government.