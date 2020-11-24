Primary students to be promoted without exams

The government has decided to promote all students from grade I to grade V without annual examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports UNB.

The decision was announced in a handout from the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) on Monday.

Signed by director general Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, it directed teachers to take necessary actions to evaluate students. The handout noted that online classes were taken during the virus shutdown to keep academic activities uninterrupted.

Bangladesh shut educational institutions on 17 March, just a week after the first cases of coronavirus were reported on 8 March.

The closure has been extended in phases to 19 December apprehending that there could be a second wave of coronavirus infections in winter.