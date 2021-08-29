Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar new VC of RU

President M Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, appointed professor Golam Sabbir Sattar for the next four years, the notification said.
A senior-most teacher of the department of Geology and mining of RU, Professor Sabbir Sattar has been asked to remain in the campus round the clock as chief executive of the public university, the notification added.
Meanwhile, professor Sabbir Sattar took his office this afternoon vowing to make the university a center of excellence through performing his duty with utmost sincerity and honesty.
He also sought cooperation of all quarters to make his pledges a total success.
Pro-vice-chancellors professor Sultan-Ul-Islam and professor Chowdhury Jakaria, treasurer professor Mustafizur Rahman Al Arif and registrar professor Abdus Salam, among others, were present on the occasion.
The VC post fell vacant following the expiry of the term of professor Abdus Sobhan as 23rd Vice-chancellor of RU on 6 May last.