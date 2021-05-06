Public universities to hold exams online: UGC

All public universities will conduct their examinations online amid the prolonged shutdown of the educational institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.
A decision has been taken at a meeting between the vice chancellors of the universities and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.
UGC member professor Dil Afroza Begum confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
She said the universities will conduct the examinations online. However, the academic council of the universities will set the outline how they will hold the examinations.
Afroza Begum said they have prepared a guideline and it will be forwarded to the education ministry. It will be sent to the universities after the ministry issued a circular in this regard.
Two vice chancellors told Prothom Alo that a discussion has been held on the matter. Next step will be taken after discussing the matter at the meeting of the universities’ academic council.
The educational institutions have remained closed across the country since 17 March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the government announced schools and colleges would reopen on 23 May and universities on 24 May, but the move has been uncertain after a second wave of coronavirus has hit the country.
Amid this circumstance, instructed by the educational ministry, UGC formed a committee with professor Dil Afroza Begum as the convener to make the recommendations on holding examinations at the universities.
The committee has outlined a set of instructions and presented it at a virtual meeting on Thursday.
Currently, there are 49 public universities in the country.