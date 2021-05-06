Public universities to hold exams online: UGC

All public universities will conduct their examinations online amid the prolonged shutdown of the educational institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

A decision has been taken at a meeting between the vice chancellors of the universities and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.

UGC member professor Dil Afroza Begum confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

She said the universities will conduct the examinations online. However, the academic council of the universities will set the outline how they will hold the examinations.