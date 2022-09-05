SSC, equivalent exams to begin at 11am instead of 10am: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Monday said the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations which were postponed due to flood will begin on 15 September, reports UNB.

The examinations will begin at 11:00am this year instead of 10:00am considering the traffic jam, she told reporters after a meeting with the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee for ensuring smooth environment for the upcoming SSC exams at the secretariat.

Coaching centres will remain closed across the country from 12 September to 2 October, she said.