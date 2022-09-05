SSC, equivalent exams to begin at 11am instead of 10am: Dipu Moni

This year, the examinations will be held for two hours instead of three hours, she said adding the duration of the MCQ exam is 20 minutes while that of the written exam is 1 hour and 40 minutes.
All examinees have been asked to enter their exam halls 30 minutes before the starting time and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry cellular phone.
According to the schedule, the SSC and its equivalent examinations will end on 18 October.
Some 20,21,868 students are expected to take the SSC and equivalent exams this year while last year this number was 22,43,254. The number of candidates has decreased by 2,21,386.
About 15,99,711 candidates will sit for the SSC exam under nine general education boards, 2,68,495 for Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,53,662 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year, the minister said.
Some 3,790 centers have been prepared for the SSC exams across the country.
The SSC and its equivalent examinations under all the education boards scheduled to begin on 19 June were postponed due to the flood situation in the country on 17 June.
Earlier, it was deferred for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, the SSC exams take place in February.