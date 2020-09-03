Rag Day ban: Dhaka University says sorry for misrepresented information

Amid huge criticism, Dhaka University authorities on Thursday issued another notice saying that Wednesday’s press release banning Rag Day celebration on the university campus was misrepresented, reports UNB.

“The information about the ban on Rag Day has been inadvertently misrepresented. Sorry for that. The decision of the Academic Council was as follows: In the name of observing Rag-Day, the concerned authorities are asked to be vigilant to ensure that no inhuman, disrespectful, undisciplined behavior takes place on the campus or in residential halls,” said a fresh press release.