Refrain from unnecessary criticism: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the people, who are criticising the results of HSC and equivalent exams following the new system, to refrain from unnecessary criticism.

She said the futile discussion will only mount pressure on the students, who are already under huge mental pressure due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time.

“The negative comments regarding the results will create psychological pressure on the students. I request those making such comments to stop,” she said while announcing the results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2020.