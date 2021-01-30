Refrain from unnecessary criticism: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked the people, who are criticising the results of HSC and equivalent exams following the new system, to refrain from unnecessary criticism.
She said the futile discussion will only mount pressure on the students, who are already under huge mental pressure due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time.
“The negative comments regarding the results will create psychological pressure on the students. I request those making such comments to stop,” she said while announcing the results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2020.
The results were officially announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha. Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through a video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the morning.
Since no exam took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the HSC results were evaluated based on the students’ Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results. The results were published after coordinating 75 per cent of the SSC and 25 per cent from the JSC-JDC results.
Sheikh Hasina said that many people are saying many things. “But I think that it would be better not to make unnecessary comments or bitterness.”
* More to follow ...