Reopening of DU dorms depends on health ministry: Vice chancellor

Addressing the delegation, the vice chancellor said, “I do not disagree with the students’ demand. But we have to take into consideration the pandemic situation. If anyone takes a hasty decision today, it could pose a huge risk to the country.”

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Dhaka University unit president Sanjit Chandra Das and general secretary Saddam Hussain led the meeting, where proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani was also present.

Meanwhile, different student organisations of the university on Thursday continued their protest, demanding residential facilities before the commencement of the exams.

Activists of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, a platform of general students’ rights, staged a protest demanding reopening of the dormitories, adherence to social distancing norms, security for examinees and a separate coronavirus unit at the university’s medical centre.

Bin Yamin Molla, one of the key leaders of the organisation, said they would continue their protest until the reopening of the dormitories. He also demanded digital devices and internet data package for students facing problems in attending online classes.

Salman Siddique, president of the Socialist Student Front’s DU unit, said, “Most of the students of Dhaka University live in villages, and they cannot afford to stay anywhere other than the residential halls. So, we demand immediate reopening of the dormitories.”

Later, they took out a protest march from Student-Teacher Centre area and submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor. Other demands of the students include waiver of extra session fees and penalty for late fee payment.