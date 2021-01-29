Results of HSC, equivalent exams Saturday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The results of HSC and equivalents exams will be published Saturday, confirmed education ministry’s secondary and higher secondary division secretary Mahbub Hossain to Prothom Alo.

The results were made after evaluating the students’ results in SSC, JSC and equivalent exams as the authorities could not take any exams because of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Mahbub Hossain said the details about publishing the results will be informed to the media very soon.

The HSC and equivalent exams of 2020 were supposed to be held in April last year. A total of 13,65,789 candidates were set to take the exams this year.

