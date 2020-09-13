Revamped education policy to focus on e-learning : Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday revealed the government has taken up an initiative to formulate a new education policy for the country, in which e-learning will receive greater priority, reports UNB.
E-learning, which consists of classes conducted digitally that students can attend online or even access at a time of their choosing, is an extremely effective platform as the world negotiates the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and its use will only grow wider in future, Dipu Moni said.
The minister came up with the remarks while attending a webinar on e-learning organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).
The current education policy was formed in 2010 and steps are being taken to reform and modernise it, Dipu said.
E-learning programme should run side-by-side with the classroom-based education system in future, she said, adding that “It would play a significant role in enhancing new skills of the students.”
The people of this country are “very tech-friendly”, she pointed out, and would not be daunted at all by the challenge of adopting e-learning, Dipu said.
Bangladeshis have overcome numerous obstacles so far and would also exhibit bravery to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.
The key obstruction to operate the online education is the mentality, the minister said, adding that ”Teaching profession should be made more attractive to bring meritorious people into this profession.”
“We have to improve infrastructure, education curriculum and skills of teachers as we would need skilled manpower in the upcoming days,” she added.
She urged the universities to carry out more research work in this matter.
National University VC professor Harun-ur-Rashid, American International University Bangladesh professor Carmen Z. Lamagna, Bangladesh Technical Education Board chairman Md Murad Hossain Molla, United International University professor Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, North- South University professor Md Istiaq Azim joined in the webinar among others.