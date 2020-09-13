Revamped education policy to focus on e-learning : Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday revealed the government has taken up an initiative to formulate a new education policy for the country, in which e-learning will receive greater priority, reports UNB.

E-learning, which consists of classes conducted digitally that students can attend online or even access at a time of their choosing, is an extremely effective platform as the world negotiates the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and its use will only grow wider in future, Dipu Moni said.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a webinar on e-learning organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).