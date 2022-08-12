Govt mulls two-day weekend in edu institutions to save electricity

Dipu Moni, however, said the matter has not been finalised yet. The decision will be taken soon.
It was announced earlier, as per the new curriculum there will be two day weekends at every educational institution from the next year.
The education minister said this at an event recently.
Now, it is being thought to accelerate that decision to reduce power consumption.
Basically, there are two day weekends at the universities of the country. Some of the schools and colleges of the secondary and higher secondary level also have the same.
However, the weekend is supposed to be one day a week according to government decision. For this, most primary and secondary schools have one-day weekends at present.
The government is taking various steps to cut down on power consumption at present.