Row over proposed move to scrap DU’s ‘D’ unit exams

“I don’t know when discussions turned into a decision. I don’t even know when the decision was taken,” said the professor who had attended the meeting.
Following the 2020 meeting, professor Sadeka, who was the then social sciences dean, held a virtual meeting with teachers of all the 16 departments of the faculty and opposed any move to cancel the exams.
“Now, suddenly a notification was issued after the meeting of the general admission committee of the university on Monday, which means there will be no ‘D’ unit from the next academic session,” she said.
However, V-C professor Akhtaruzzaman denied the claim. “The decision to cancel the ‘D’ unit exams was taken following the due process,” he said.
University documents obtained by UNB, also reveal that after the meeting of the deans’ committee on 8 November, 2020, the admissions committee subsequently recommended the cancellation of the ‘D’ unit exams.
Later, at the meeting of the Academic Council on 16 August 2021, it was decided to cancel the ‘D’ unit exams altogether.
But professor Sadeka said, “There was no talk on the abolition of the ‘D’ unit exams at the Academic Council meeting. Teachers from different departments of our faculty were present at the Academic Council meeting.”
Prof MM Akash, chairman of the economics department, corroborated. “Earlier, a meeting was held between the dean of the social sciences faculty and the heads of the departments, where it was decided not to scrap the exams.”
Prof Sadeka said she could not move the court of law “if necessary” to keep the ‘D’ unit.
“The abolition of the ‘D’ unit exams will reduce the opportunities for higher education of humanities and commerce students”, the head of the communication disorders department, Tauhida Jahan, said.
Prof Tanzim Uddin Khan of the department of international relations, said, “The decision was taken in an undemocratic way. The views of the stakeholders were not taken into account.”
Khorshed Alam, an associate professor of the department of mass communication and journalism, wrote on Facebook: “Only once now! The next d unit is not gone! So how do you do all this cool stuff?”
Students of the social sciences faculty have already embarked on a protest against the decision to cancel the ‘D’ unit exams.
Asked, the vice-chancellor (education) of the university, professor ASM Maqsood Kama, said that even “if the ‘D’ unit exams are scrapped, there will be an opportunity for the students to change their departments.”