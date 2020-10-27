RU to hold admission test in-person system

Prothom Alo English Desk
Main entrance of Rajshahi University
Main entrance of Rajshahi UniversityFile photo

Candidates will have to take part in person in the admission test for first year honours courses of Rajshahi University (RU) for the academic session 2020-2021 through maintaining health safety guidelines amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports news agency BSS.

The university authorities took the decision in its 252nd Academic Council Meeting held at the Senate Building with vice chancellor professor Abdus Sobhan in the chair today (Tuesday).

A RU press release said the admission committee will finalise all the decisions relating to the detailed process of the test.

The meeting also decided for introduction of ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ in the university for the first time in its 67-year inception, the release added.

