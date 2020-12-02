Russian scholarships: Foreign students to apply by 10 Dec

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A number of foreign students go to Russia for higher studies every year. Education and life in Russia are quite cheaper than that of other western countries. So international students' attraction to study in Russia is increasing gradually. Russia has offered scholarship for the foreign students.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Russia in collaboration with Association of Global Universities arranged the scholarship named 'Open Doors Russian' this year. Students all over the world may avail the opportunity through online competition for Masters and PhD degrees.

Selected candidates will be awarded with the scholarship and they can study in any universities in Russia. The tuition fees will be paid by the Russian government.

The purpose of this scholarship is to enhance Russia's position in global research and education. Open Doors is a Russian scholarship project that offers admissions to tuition-free programmes at the country's top universities.

The doctoral track includes an additional round, where participants will be interviewed by potential research advisers. If the interview is successful, participants can choose a research advisor from among those who have nominated them.

Deadline of the applications is 10 December.

Students can choose the subjects area among:

  • Computer and Data Science

  • Business and Management

  • Education

  • Politics and International Studies

  • Biology and Biotechnology

  • Neuroscience and Psychology

  • Linguistics and Modern Language

  • Chemistry and Material Science

  • Economics and Econometrics

  • Engineering and Technology

  • Clinical Medicine and Public Health

  • Earth Science

  • Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence

  • Physical Sciences

Opportunities

Those who receive this scholarship will have the opportunity to study at any university in Russia. At the same time, the Russian government will bear all the expenses of their education.

Eligibility

Participants with a bachelor's degree (for the master's track) or master's degree (for the doctoral track) must study in Russian or English language. Applicant must be proficient in any of the two languages. Everyone except Russian can apply for this scholarship.

To apply click here: https://od.globaluni.ru/en/register.php

