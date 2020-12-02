Russian scholarships: Foreign students to apply by 10 Dec

A number of foreign students go to Russia for higher studies every year. Education and life in Russia are quite cheaper than that of other western countries. So international students' attraction to study in Russia is increasing gradually. Russia has offered scholarship for the foreign students.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Russia in collaboration with Association of Global Universities arranged the scholarship named 'Open Doors Russian' this year. Students all over the world may avail the opportunity through online competition for Masters and PhD degrees.

Selected candidates will be awarded with the scholarship and they can study in any universities in Russia. The tuition fees will be paid by the Russian government.

The purpose of this scholarship is to enhance Russia's position in global research and education. Open Doors is a Russian scholarship project that offers admissions to tuition-free programmes at the country's top universities.

The doctoral track includes an additional round, where participants will be interviewed by potential research advisers. If the interview is successful, participants can choose a research advisor from among those who have nominated them.