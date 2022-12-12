EWU arranges a public lecture on "The Role of Nature in Economic Development"

The economics department of East West University (EWU) organised a public lecture titled "The Role of Nature in Economic Development" by renowned economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey emeritus professor of economics at the University of Cambridge on Sunday 11 December 2022, said a press release.

Sir Partha Dasgupta's body of work on the economics of poverty and nutrition, environmental economics, economic measurement and economics of knowledge has received global acclaim and international accolades.