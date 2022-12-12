Education

EWU arranges a public lecture on "The Role of Nature in Economic Development"

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The economics department of East West University (EWU) organised a public lecture titled "The Role of Nature in Economic Development" by renowned economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, Frank Ramsey emeritus professor of economics at the University of Cambridge on Sunday 11 December 2022, said a press release.  

Sir Partha Dasgupta's body of work on the economics of poverty and nutrition, environmental economics, economic measurement and economics of knowledge has received global acclaim and international accolades.  

In his lecture, Sir Partha Dasgupta addressed the importance of keeping a balance between nature and global production and how crucial it is to measure the regulatory and maintenance services of the natural ecosystem.

He further stressed that the externalities on nature may be offset if we appropriately value nature and reflect it through correct pricing strategy. The session was chaired by professor AK Enamul Haque, dean, faculty of business and economics, EWU.

The lecture was attended by professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, academic adviser, EWU, professor Abul H. M. G. Azam, professor-cum-adviser; department of business administration, EWU, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director, policy research institute (PRI) and Khondakar Golam Moyazzem, research director research, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) among others.

The lecture was followed by a lively and interactive Question and Answering session where complex policy issues were discussed.

