EWU arranges a public lecture on "The Role of Nature in Economic Development"

In his lecture, Sir Partha Dasgupta addressed the importance of keeping a balance between nature and global production and how crucial it is to measure the regulatory and maintenance services of the natural ecosystem.
He further stressed that the externalities on nature may be offset if we appropriately value nature and reflect it through correct pricing strategy. The session was chaired by professor AK Enamul Haque, dean, faculty of business and economics, EWU.
The lecture was attended by professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, academic adviser, EWU, professor Abul H. M. G. Azam, professor-cum-adviser; department of business administration, EWU, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director, policy research institute (PRI) and Khondakar Golam Moyazzem, research director research, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) among others.
The lecture was followed by a lively and interactive Question and Answering session where complex policy issues were discussed.