Sack of 3 KU teachers: Teachers’ network demands withdrawal of decision

University Teachers' Network, a platform of public and private university teachers, held a protest rally on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of termination of three Khulna University (KU) teachers, reports UNB.

These three teachers expressed solidarity with a student movement in 2020.

The protest took place at the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University (DU) at 12:00 pm where teachers and students of different departments and institutions expressed their concern.

Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, professor of DU's international relations department, said: "One of the expelled teachers was on maternity leave and the other was in the hospital."

"However, the vice-chancellor Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman tried to prove her physical fitness by managing false certificates from the civil surgeons only to justify his own decision. However, the decision must be withdrawn by 7 February. Otherwise, we will take a tougher stance."