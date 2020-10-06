Scholarship activities to be digitalised: Education minister

Education minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday said all scholarship activities under the ministry will be digitalised to ease the process for the students, reports UNB.
She said this while inaugurating an online programme of distributing scholarships among secondary and higher secondary students.
As per Vision-2021, the aim of Digital Bangladesh is to swiftly reach the services to the people’s doorstep, she said.
“Students had to face hassles to avail scholarship money in the manual system but the government is now directly sending money to their bank accounts through the G2P system,” Dipu said.
As a result, students are getting the money within a short time and the government is also saving time and money, she said.
Bangladesh Bank has sent Tk 513,628,450 to students' accounts using the G2P payment system on Tuesday.