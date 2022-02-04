Schools in Delhi to reopen on Monday

Besides, the DDMA has allowed reopen of gyms, swimming pools and spas from next week while the duration of night curfew has been reduced by an hour from 10:00pm pm to 5:00am.

The DDMA said under the new provision, offices can work with 100 per cent of attendance and people driving cars alone need not wear masks.

The union health ministry data showed that Delhi has recorded 2,668 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, the lowest since the year began. The capital crossed the peak of a milder wave of infections over three weeks back.