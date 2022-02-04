Schools in Delhi to reopen on Monday

Education

BSS
New Delhi
Amid significant drop of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools and coaching institutions in the state in phases from Monday.

According to the decision taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, schools can re-open in phases when classes from 9 to 12 will start from 7 February and classes from nursery to 8 will resume from 14 February.

Besides, the DDMA has allowed reopen of gyms, swimming pools and spas from next week while the duration of night curfew has been reduced by an hour from 10:00pm pm to 5:00am.

The DDMA said under the new provision, offices can work with 100 per cent of attendance and people driving cars alone need not wear masks.

The union health ministry data showed that Delhi has recorded 2,668 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, the lowest since the year began. The capital crossed the peak of a milder wave of infections over three weeks back.

However, India’s total Covid-19 death tolls on Friday crossed 500,000 with the 1,072 fresh fatalities recorded during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total deaths, 1,42,859 were recorded from Maharashtra, 56,701 from Kerala, 39,197 from Karnataka, 37,666 from Tamil Nadu, 25,932 from Delhi, 23,277from Uttar Pradesh and 20,723 from West Bengal.

