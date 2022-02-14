School's out in Zimbabwe after 135,000 teachers suspended

A strike by Zimbabwean teachers that has crippled learning entered a second week on Monday, with no resolution on sight after the government suspended 135,000 teachers for failing to report for work.

Many teachers did not report for work when schools opened for the first term of the new year last week, saying they could no longer afford the commute from their home to the classroom.

An AFP correspondent who toured schools in the capital Harare found students milling around the grounds or playing in classrooms.