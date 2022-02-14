School's out in Zimbabwe after 135,000 teachers suspended

Some schools were completely abandoned with neither teachers or pupils present.
Teachers in Zimbabwe earn on average $100 per month.
On Thursday, the education ministry said it was suspending teachers for three months for failing to report for duty.
Unions counted the numbers of suspended teachers at 135,000 out of the roughly 140,000 employed in public schools.
"The government has closed schools by suspending more than 90 per cent of teachers," Takavafira Zhou, president of Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe told AFP.
The pay dispute between teachers and government dates back three years when government switched from paying workers in US dollars to Zimbabwean dollars, the value of which has been weakened by inflation.
"The lowest paid teacher is earning around $80 and we are saying we want a restoration of the salary we were earning under (former president Robert) Mugabe which was $540," Zhou said.
Zhou accused the government of "ill-treating" teachers.
"No teacher grows money in a garden or receives it like manna from heaven," he said, accusing the government of using "thuggery methods" to try force teachers to return to work and vowing unions would fight the suspensions in court.
During the rule of the autocratic Mugabe, himself a trained teacher, Zimbabwe prided itself on having among the highest standards of educations in Africa.
Zimbabwean students have already lost several months of learning time to Covid-19 lockdowns.
The economy of the southern African country has been on a downward spiral for more than a decade.
Strikes by teachers, nurses and doctors are common as many battle to make ends meet and demand higher pay.
President Emmerson Mnangangwa, who took over from Mugabe after Zimbabwe's longtime leader was toppled in a coup, pledged to revive the economy.
But analysts say he has so far failed to do better than Mugabe.