Scientific evidence to guide decision on SSC, HSC exams: Dipu Moni

Talking about the demand to reopen educational institutions, the minister said, “We cannot put the lives of students at risk now by bringing them back to classrooms when the Covid-19 situation is getting worse in the country.”

“The educational life of students has been turned upside down all over the world by the pandemic. However, it would be unscientific to reopen educational institutions until the infection rate drops to 5 per cent or below that. The current test positive rate is 24 per cent in Bangladesh; it is even 50 per cent or more in some districts,” Dipu Moni said.