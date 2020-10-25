'Scientific statistical model must be followed for HSC results'





In the webinar, Jagannath University teachers Siddiqur Rahman and Abu Layek proposed to find the thematic results of HSC examination of 2020 using the results of JSC and SSC through the Robust Regression Statistical Method. In this way, by extracting a general trend from the results of the students of the last two or three years, the results of this year's HSC can be estimated. For students who have changed their groups, or from madrasas or technical institutes, their results and correlated subjects will be taken into cognizance.



Director of the Center for Information Technology Research and Resources at Jagannath University, Abu Layek, told Prothom Alo that the proposal was made by Mizanur Rahman, vice-chancellor of the university and Siddiqur Rahman, professor of statistics, in a virtual discussion with teachers, students, researchers and others. Participants of the virtual discussion commented that the proposal was acceptable. Some researchers gave specific suggestions for further analysis.



Professor Siddiqur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he would like to ensure that the results are above debate and criticism. "We have proposed to publish the results of previous public examinations of the students and the results in line with the HSC examinations of the past years. This robust method of averaging in the shortest time with the help of software will help to keep the errors to a minimum. This will make it possible to publish the results," he said.