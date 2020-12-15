Secondary school admission application begins

Applications for admission in government secondary schools of the country including in Dhaka started on Tuesday, 15 December. Applications started at 10:00 am on Tuesday and will continue till 5:00pm on 26 December. Students will be selected for admission through online lottery on 30 December. Admission forms will not be distributed from the school this year due to coronavirus outbreak. Students can only apply online through https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has issued a notice about the rules for filling up application forms and paying fees for admission in all government secondary schools at the divisional city, district and upazila level through online and SMS. The rules have been published in a notice by the directorate on Monday.
Rules for filling the application form
There were 39 government secondary schools and 3 branches in Dhaka metropolis. This time two more national schools have been added. In these, the admission work is done under the central management under DSHE. Once again, the students will be admitted in three groups (A, B and C). At the time of application a student will be able to give preference for admission to maximum five schools in one group. He or she will be selected for one of the schools through lottery.
Apart from this, the applicants from all over the country will be provided with the list of upazila-wise educational institutions during the selection process. Candidates will then be able to select a maximum of five schools in order of preference on the basis of availability. To apply for admission, a fee of Tk 110 can be paid only by SMS from Teletalk's prepaid mobile.
The conditions to be followed by the secondary schools for admission are, the lottery will be conducted through Facebook live or directly through any other social media platform in order to avoid crowds during the coronavirus situation. In order to ensure transparency and accountability of the lottery process, representatives of the government’s admission supervision and monitoring committee and the school admission conducting committee, guardian representatives, representatives of the managing committee, and teacher representatives must be present. The admission supervision and monitoring committee must be informed once the date of the lottery is fixed. The lottery must be conducted in keeping with health and hygiene protocol and maintaining social distance. And, above all, it must be ensured that the process of selecting students through lottery is above question.