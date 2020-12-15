Secondary school admission application begins

Applications for admission in government secondary schools of the country including in Dhaka started on Tuesday, 15 December. Applications started at 10:00 am on Tuesday and will continue till 5:00pm on 26 December. Students will be selected for admission through online lottery on 30 December. Admission forms will not be distributed from the school this year due to coronavirus outbreak. Students can only apply online through https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has issued a notice about the rules for filling up application forms and paying fees for admission in all government secondary schools at the divisional city, district and upazila level through online and SMS. The rules have been published in a notice by the directorate on Monday.

Rules for filling the application form

There were 39 government secondary schools and 3 branches in Dhaka metropolis. This time two more national schools have been added. In these, the admission work is done under the central management under DSHE. Once again, the students will be admitted in three groups (A, B and C). At the time of application a student will be able to give preference for admission to maximum five schools in one group. He or she will be selected for one of the schools through lottery.