Secondary School admission time extended

The students who failed to apply for admission in Class 1 to Class 9 in the country’s government secondary schools due to age-related complications, will be able to do now up till 7 January.
Based on a writ of the High Court, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the date for submitting applications. And the suspended lottery in this regard will take place on 11 January.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Previously 27 December had been the last date for submission of admission applications. And on 30 December the lottery was scheduled to select students for admission.
Previously only Class 1 students were admitted on a lottery basis. But this time due to the coronavirus outbreak, students of all classes will be admitted all classes in schools under the education ministry.
According to the official rules, a child must be over six years old for admission into Class 1 and at least 11 years old to be admitted to Class 6. But many could not apply this year due to age complications.
A writ petition was submitted to the High Court in this regard and the ‘digital lottery programme’ was suspended following a court order.
A new date for the lottery was fixed and applications can be submitted online from Thursday. The software for submission of applications will remain functional till 5:00pm on 7 January.