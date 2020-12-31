Secondary School admission time extended

The students who failed to apply for admission in Class 1 to Class 9 in the country’s government secondary schools due to age-related complications, will be able to do now up till 7 January.

Based on a writ of the High Court, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the date for submitting applications. And the suspended lottery in this regard will take place on 11 January.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Previously 27 December had been the last date for submission of admission applications. And on 30 December the lottery was scheduled to select students for admission.