'Seeds For The Future' programme inaugurated in Dhaka

Yue Liwen, cultural counselor of China embassy in Dhaka, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, Jason Li, Board Member of the same company and academia from the participating universities this year were present at the event.
‘Seeds For The Future’, the flagship CSR program dedicated to top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and non-STEM students, has already started its registration with the roadshows at different universities.
This year, students from nine universities are taking part in this programme, and finally, the winners will participate in the next stage in the global platform along with other winners from different countries. In between, they will attend global training from Huawei engineers also.
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "We have many technology companies from different countries that are doing business in Bangladesh. But very few have come out from that business domain and assisting our youngsters, our next generation to be skilled. Thus, I want to thank Huawei."
"An important thing is: it not only covers STEM but also non-STEM students. Because often we find that non-STEM students also have innovative ideas. Many of the tech entrepreneurs we can see now in the global arena are from humanity background." he added.
Yue Liwen said, "Since this programme was launched in Bangladesh in 2014, Huawei has been working intensively to select outstanding students to participate in its flagship global programme, and try to help this great country realise the "Vision of Digital Bangladesh". That's why I say this programme is very significant, because its mission is consistent with Bangladesh's vision."
Huawei's CEO Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei keeps organising different programmes with a view to opening up new avenues and platforms for the youth to gather knowledge and develop insights. 'Seeds for the Future' is one such program where the participants get to know about the industry practices directly from the experts and can put their caliber to the test. Such programs carry much more importance to realising the digital Bangladesh journey. We are happy to organise such programs in Bangladesh."
This Year, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), are taking part in this exclusive program.