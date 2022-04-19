'Seeds For The Future' programme inaugurated in Dhaka

This year, students from nine universities are taking part in this programme, and finally, the winners will participate in the next stage in the global platform along with other winners from different countries. In between, they will attend global training from Huawei engineers also.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "We have many technology companies from different countries that are doing business in Bangladesh. But very few have come out from that business domain and assisting our youngsters, our next generation to be skilled. Thus, I want to thank Huawei."