Semester admission fee waiver demanded





The press release said, "The economy is in turmoil as a result of various measures to address the crisis, including lockdowns. Jagannath University students and their families are also affected by this crisis. The university has been closed for eight long months. Most of the students used to pay for their education through part-time jobs or tuition which is closed now due to the crisis and their families are in a precarious situation. In the meantime, notices have been issued for admission in the new semester from different departments. It is impossible for students to bear this extra cost in this crisis."



It is further said, "We demand implementation of all assurances, including waiver of admission fees. Otherwise, like in the past, Bangladesh Student Right Council (BSRC) along with the general students, will make sure that they receive their fair dues."