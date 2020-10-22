Semester admission fee waiver demanded

The Jagannath University branch of Bangladesh Student Rights Council (BSRC) has demanded a waiver of students' admission fees for the current semester of the university due to the coronavirus crisis. The organisation also called for the construction of a modern medical center on campus, easy education loans and the implementation of the demands that the university administration had assured the students.
The demands were made in a press release signed by the joint general secretary of the organisation Mahmudul Hasan on Thursday.
The press release said, "The economy is in turmoil as a result of various measures to address the crisis, including lockdowns. Jagannath University students and their families are also affected by this crisis. The university has been closed for eight long months. Most of the students used to pay for their education through part-time jobs or tuition which is closed now due to the crisis and their families are in a precarious situation. In the meantime, notices have been issued for admission in the new semester from different departments. It is impossible for students to bear this extra cost in this crisis."
It is further said, "We demand implementation of all assurances, including waiver of admission fees. Otherwise, like in the past, Bangladesh Student Right Council (BSRC) along with the general students, will make sure that they receive their fair dues."