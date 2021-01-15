Shutdown of edu institutions extended till 30 Jan

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions until 30 January to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, said the education ministry in a media release.
Earlier, on 18 December last year, the government extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 16 January.
All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.
The studies of over 40 million students in the country have been disrupted as the institutions have remained shut for long.
The government has already annulled this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (Dakhil) and HSC examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Neither were the HSC exams held this year.
On 7 October, the government announced that the HSC and equivalent exams would not be held this year due to COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh. Instead, the results would be announced considering the results of JSC, SSC and equivalent exams.
Besides, the school students were awarded auto-promotion without any final exams.