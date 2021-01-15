Shutdown of edu institutions extended till 30 Jan

All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.

The studies of over 40 million students in the country have been disrupted as the institutions have remained shut for long.

The government has already annulled this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (Dakhil) and HSC examinations due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Neither were the HSC exams held this year.