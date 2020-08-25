South Korean students forced online as global virus crisis deepens

The retired 100 and 200 metres world-record holder said on Twitter that he was “trying to be responsible” by going into isolation, but he did not confirm the result.

He is one of a growing number of sports personalities to have fallen victim as the virus touches all corners of society.

In the education sector, the United Nations estimates at least 60 per cent of the global student population has been impacted by school closures across more than 140 countries.

All schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region were told on Tuesday to return to online learning as authorities battled multiple coronavirus clusters.

Another 280 infections were reported on Tuesday, taking South Korea’s total to almost 18,000.

“The alarming emergence of mass infections since August is turning up as infections of our students and staff members,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae told reporters.