SSC, equivalent exams begin Sunday

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin on Sunday, maintaining health protocols, reports UNB.

Usually, the SSC examinations are held in February but this year these could not be held as per schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An uncertainty was created over the public examination due to prolonged Covid-forced closure of educational institutions and Delta variant-driven resurgence of Covid cases from the beginning of the year.