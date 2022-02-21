SSC exams in June, HSC in August

The directive contains the revised syllabus of various subjects prepared by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.
Earlier on 18 February, education minister Dipu Moni at a press conference said the SSC and the HSC examinations likely to be held between June and August this year and exams would be held on shortened syllabus.
However, weather the number of subjects would be reduced or not, would be decided ahead of the exams, she added.
Last year, SSC and HSC examinations were held on group subjects with reduced marks due to coronavirus pandemic.