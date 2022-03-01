SSC, HSC exams likely from 19 June, 22 August respectively

Earlier, the preparatory exam of SSC might be held on 19 April while the HSC preparatory test on 14 July.
The online registration for SSC and HSC examinees is likely to begin from 13 April and 8 June respectively, said the notice signed by the board chairman professor Tapan Kumar Sarker.
"The SSC and HSC candidates will have to fill up their forms through online after holding registration," the notice added.
The SSC candidates will sit for examinations on all subjects except religion, ICT and Bangladesh and Global studies this year.
On the other hand, the HSC candidates will appear for test on Bangla, English, three compulsory and one optional subjects. But they will not have to sit for ICT exam.
The SSC and HSC results will be evaluated through subject mapping by using information technology.