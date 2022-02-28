Education

SSC, HSC exams: Proposal made not to hold tests on all subjects

Mustak Ahmed
Dhaka
Like previous year, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations would not be held on all subjects.

The number of subjects, however, would increase comparing to the previous year’s exams.

Tests on three subjects in SSC and one in HSC would not be held. Also, the time and marks of the exams would be curtailed.

The Inter-education board chairman’s committee has given these proposals at a meeting held on Sunday. The meeting also proposed not to hold ‘test’ exams before the board exams. They suggested a preparatory test can be taken instead.

These suggestions were given as the educational institutions could not hold academic activities due to coronavirus infections.

A chairman of an education board present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that the chairmen proposed to cancel examinations of three subjects—information and communication technology, religion and Bangladesh and World Affairs—in SSC exams and ICT in HSC examination.

SSC examinations are held on 12 subjects and HSC on 13 subjects usually.

As per the latest decision, SSC exams are scheduled to be held in next June and HSC in August.

The last year’s SSC and HSC exams were held in a shortened syllabus as the educational institutions were closed for a extended period of time due to Coronavirus.

About marks distribution, the meetings suggested that the numbers in the subjects with no practical exams to be 55 (creative: 40 and MCQ: 15) and the numbers in subjects with practical exams to be 45 (creative: 30 and MCQ: 15).

Tapan Kumar Sarkar, acting chairman of Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that the meeting discussed several proposals on SSC and HSC exams but no decision has been taken yet.

He said the proposals would be placed before the education ministry and the decision would be announced soon.

