SSC, HSC exams: Proposal made not to hold tests on all subjects

These suggestions were given as the educational institutions could not hold academic activities due to coronavirus infections.
A chairman of an education board present at the meeting told Prothom Alo that the chairmen proposed to cancel examinations of three subjects—information and communication technology, religion and Bangladesh and World Affairs—in SSC exams and ICT in HSC examination.
SSC examinations are held on 12 subjects and HSC on 13 subjects usually.
As per the latest decision, SSC exams are scheduled to be held in next June and HSC in August.
The last year’s SSC and HSC exams were held in a shortened syllabus as the educational institutions were closed for a extended period of time due to Coronavirus.
About marks distribution, the meetings suggested that the numbers in the subjects with no practical exams to be 55 (creative: 40 and MCQ: 15) and the numbers in subjects with practical exams to be 45 (creative: 30 and MCQ: 15).
Tapan Kumar Sarkar, acting chairman of Dhaka Education Board, told Prothom Alo that the meeting discussed several proposals on SSC and HSC exams but no decision has been taken yet.
He said the proposals would be placed before the education ministry and the decision would be announced soon.