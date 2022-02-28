SSC, HSC exams: Proposal made not to hold tests on all subjects

Like previous year, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations would not be held on all subjects.

The number of subjects, however, would increase comparing to the previous year’s exams.

Tests on three subjects in SSC and one in HSC would not be held. Also, the time and marks of the exams would be curtailed.

The Inter-education board chairman’s committee has given these proposals at a meeting held on Sunday. The meeting also proposed not to hold ‘test’ exams before the board exams. They suggested a preparatory test can be taken instead.