State University organised webinar on e-learning

The aim of this webinar was to introduce the education technology and the concept of blended learning (flipped classroom) to English teachers in schools and colleges from all over the country.
Addressing as the chief guest at the event, professor Anwarul Kabir, vice-chancellor of State University, said, despite the challenges during Covid-19 pandemic, the State University successfully continued their academic activities online.
He also emphasized the importance of proper utilization of education technology in the context of Bangladeshi scenario. Professor Sayeedur Rahman, advisor of English Studies dept. of State University and the president of TESOL Society moderated the session.
The first part of the webinar was conducted by Nasreen Sultana, consultant (Educational Developer) at Teaching and Learning at Conestoga College, Kitchener, Canada.
In her hands-on session, she explored a few online educational tools that teachers can use to create an active, rewarding and engaging learning experience for the students.
The second part was conducted by Mr. Aftab Uddin Chowdhury. In this session, Mr. Aftab tried to show how making proper and thoughtful use of technology as well as embracing more of the digital benefits of e-learning may aid in the development of more flexible learning environments.