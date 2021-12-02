'Students are more resilient and willing to accept change than elders'

Students are usually more resilient and willing to accept change compared to elders. They know the demand and necessity of the situation and are ready to tackle change. In fact, they have understood the hybrid learning method better than most of us. All they require is a little push in making the shift sustainable. Exposing students to different instructional methods and strategies will help build a repertoire of learning skills and handle a diverse set of problems in their daily lives. Educational institutions and schools must work towards ensuring that the pandemic does not further cause harm to the student's mental health and academic performance. We must gradually start involving fun and engaging activities to get them accustomed to physical classes.