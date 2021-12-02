'Students are more resilient and willing to accept change than elders'

How do you plan to incorporate a positive environment for the students?
Positive, productive learning environments are critical to students' academic, social and emotional success in school and beyond. Many schools have already started incorporating a positive environment by creating a system of acceptance, encouragement, and inspiration. At DPS STS, we celebrate the new opportunities created via hybrid learning. Hence, we are actively working towards implementing innovative initiatives into our comprehensive curriculum to make it healthy and sustainable. We introduced a discussion session on World Mental Health Day to cater to the students and initiated a fundraiser carnival which greatly impacted society. On top of that, DPS STS has organized its first-ever TEDxDPSSTSSchool!
What activities could increase the enthusiasm of the students?
Students are naturally interested to learn. We must ensure that students continue to ask questions and try answering without worrying about making errors. To build a vibrant, creative, and memorable course, teachers and educators must continuously work on inspiring students to become enthusiastic and motivated learners. We prioritize the growth of students above everything. Therefore, we have conducted workshops on sexual harassment, arranged the first-ever 'Student Town Hall,' and incorporated extra-curricular activities such as sports, drama, and debate to involve our students with activities that enhance their entire learning experience.
Post-pandemic, how can schools play a tangible role in shaping students' minds?
Students are usually more resilient and willing to accept change compared to elders. They know the demand and necessity of the situation and are ready to tackle change. In fact, they have understood the hybrid learning method better than most of us. All they require is a little push in making the shift sustainable. Exposing students to different instructional methods and strategies will help build a repertoire of learning skills and handle a diverse set of problems in their daily lives. Educational institutions and schools must work towards ensuring that the pandemic does not further cause harm to the student's mental health and academic performance. We must gradually start involving fun and engaging activities to get them accustomed to physical classes.
How does the administration intend to vaccinate the students?
DPS has already completed the registration process of the students for vaccination. We have taken all sorts of precautionary measures to ensure the utmost safety and security of the students. Besides that, we have taken necessary actions in making the classroom a welcoming, safe and comfortable space. By doing so, we have made sure to respect school safety procedures and utilise available resources to the fullest.
How can you ensure student participation in different activities after such a lengthy break?
Transitioning back to in-person classroom learning and adjusting to the new normal will not be an easy task. As teachers, it is crucial to listen to students' worries and demonstrate understanding as well as sympathy. Teachers must also provide the students with the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation to reconnect and discuss any significant concerns that may have arisen during school closures. In addition to that, teachers should ensure that when children return to school, they receive opportunities to socialize, play and interact with the peers they have missed for so long, in line with school safety protocols.