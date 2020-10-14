Students asked to open banking accounts for stipends

Students from sixth grade 11th grade, receiving the government stipends, have been asked to open online banking or mobile banking accounts.
It has also asked the authorities concerned to include the information of students in the relevant software for the implementation of integrated stipend activities.
All the upazila secondary education officers were instructed by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on 12 October in this regard.
According to the notification, the head of the institution has to open the account for the students and include the information in the HSP-MIS software by 7 November.
If any account of an ineligible student is opened or any fake account number is included in the software instead of the account number of the eligible student, the head of the institution will be responsible for that.
Educational institutions are required to login to MIS software through http://103.48.16.248:8080/HSP-MIS/login with user ID and password to include student information and bank account information.