Students block Nilkhet intersection for second consecutive day

Several hundreds of students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have blocked the Nilkhet intersection in the capital for the second consecutive day, on Wednesday, protesting against the decision to postpone their exams.

The students took position at the Nilkhet intersection around 9:00am today demanding opening the campus, residential halls and taking ongoing exams as per the routine. Traffic movement has come to a halt on New Market-Azimpur road.

Earlier, the Dhaka University authorities on Tuesday announced to postpone all the ongoing exams including those of the seven colleges.