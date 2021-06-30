Students can travel to embassy for visa

Police are duly instructed so that students admitted or trying for admission to foreign universities can travel hassle-free to embassies for interview or visa purpose.

Foreign minister KM Abdul Momen on Wednesday the message to newsmen while attending a programme at the foreign service academy in Dhaka.

He also said that visa services at the embassies in Dhaka will remain open while student visa applicants will not face any hassle on their way to embassies.

Earlier, some student visa aspirants requested the foreign ministry to address their concern over the strict restrictions.

To contain spread of Covid-19, the government is set to impose seven-day strict restrictions over people’s free movement from 6:00pm of 1 July. The cabinet division issued a circular in this regard today, Wednesday.