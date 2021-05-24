Students demand reopening of educational institutions

Students rallied and formed human chains in parts of the country on Monday to demand that the educational institutions, closed for the pandemic, are immediately reopened, reports UNB.

The government shut down educational institutions on 17 March last year for the safety of the students as Covid-19 virus struck the country.

On Monday many students took to the streets as the on-going lockdown has been extended for another week with easing much of the curbs on public transport and movement.

A human chain under the banner of "general students" was held in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

The protesters said they are getting increasingly frustrated and worried about session jams as schools, colleges and universities remain shut for more than 14 months.

Similar protests were organised in different places including Jahangirnagar University, Sylhet Agricultural University, Sylhet Shahid Minar, Thakurgaon town , Rajshahi, Bogura town , Tangail Shaheed Minar, Islamic University in Kushtia and Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur.

The protestors said that the decision to keep everything except the educational institution open does not make any sense and urged the policymakers to consider students' future.