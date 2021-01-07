Students’ enthusiasm for online classes declines

After the closure of university due to the coronavirus outbreak, Md Israfil, a student of the philosophy department at Dhaka University (DU), started online classes with great enthusiasm.

However, he stopped attending after a while as the class seemed unappealing. There was no obligation to attend online classes either and that added to his indifference.

Israfil said, without any exams for the previous semester, a fresh semester has begun in full swing. They know nothing about how the last semester will be evaluated. Not only Israfil, but 50 other students of DU echoed the same experience, when talking to Prothom Alo.

They said many students of public universities come from poor families and can’t afford internet packages and necessary devices for online studies. Sluggish internet speed is also a deterrent to virtual classes.

In November last year, a survey was conducted by Prothom Alo on 50 DU students who studied in 10 different faculties . The survey was run through Facebook and cell phone calls. Around 67 per cent of the respondents said online class had not been fruitful.

The DU authorities announced the closure of the university and its dormitories sine die on March 18. Then online classes began on 7 July last year to evade the session jam. DU has 84 departments, 12 institutes and13 faculties.