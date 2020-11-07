Students protest as authorities 'indifferent' to their demands

A section of students of 7 affiliated colleges of Dhaka University on Saturday organised a demonstration and alleged that the DU authorities were indifferent to implementing their demands.
They formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club to press home their seven-point demand.
The students made a demand to start classes of next session online and publishing results within three months after exams to lessen session jam.
They also demanded to take exams of 2015-16 and 2016-17 regular sessions and completing 2012-13 session ongoing degree pass course special exams immediately.
All the examinations have to be taken very quickly and the results including Degree, Honors Masters have to be re-evaluated within reasonable time, they said.
Students said despite their repeated demands and repeated protests, the university authorities could not come up with a solution. So the suffering of students has increased.
In the human chain, the students have sought the intervention of the prime minister to solve the ongoing problems of seven colleges.
On 16 February 2017, the seven renowned government colleges in the capital were affiliated with Dhaka University following the directives of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the education ministry.
The affiliated colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Women College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.
After affiliation of the colleges with DU, the students of the seven institutions were happy. But they are now becoming frustrated as they cannot complete their studies in due time.