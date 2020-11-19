Sunbeams declares zero tolerance against misogyny

Sunbeams School has declared its commitment to play its role as an educational institute in creating a Bangladesh that is free of gender-based violence.

Sunbeams community recently put forward a five-point demand to their school to take responsibility for ending gender based violence in Bangladesh with demands such as consent education, teacher training and zero tolerance policy against victim blaming.

600 current students and alumni representing batches from 1986 to 2026 as well as parents signed a petition which was submitted to the school, says a press release.