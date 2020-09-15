SUST to include Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech in syllabus

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has decided to include the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the syllabus of all departments.

The decision was taken at the online meeting of the 160th Academic Council of the university on 13 September, said vice-chancellor professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, reports UNB.

According to sources, the meeting discussed in detail the High Court's directive and the education ministry's letter to include Bangabandhu’s historic speech in the textbooks at every level of the university.