SUST to reopen dorms in phases from 25 October

According to the decision of the academic council, postgraduate students will be able to enter the hall on 25 October.
Final-year undergraduate students will be let in on 26 October, third-year students on 27 October, second-year students on 28 October, and first-year students on 29 October.
However, only those students who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the residential halls on production of the vaccine card.
Classes with presence in person may begin in some departments from the first week of November. However, online classes will continue, the VC said.