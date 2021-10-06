Education

SUST to reopen dorms in phases from 25 October

SUST entrance
After nearly 18 months, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will reopen its residential halls to students in phases starting from 25 October, reports UNB.

SUST vice-chancellor prof Farid Uddin Ahmed announced the date after the 167th academic council meeting of the university on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the decision of the academic council, postgraduate students will be able to enter the hall on 25 October.

Final-year undergraduate students will be let in on 26 October, third-year students on 27 October, second-year students on 28 October, and first-year students on 29 October.

However, only those students who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the residential halls on production of the vaccine card.

Classes with presence in person may begin in some departments from the first week of November. However, online classes will continue, the VC said.

