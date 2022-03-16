Teachers' strike highlights anger in Cameroon's school system

Four students sit on a bench playing a game on a smartphone. They have little else to do -- their school in the western town of Nkonsamgba is almost deserted, for their teachers are on strike.

High-school teachers in many parts of the west-central African country are refusing to work, accusing the government of failing to stump up hundreds of millions of dollars in owed pay.

Their stand has touched a national nerve and now threatens to spread to primary schools and other parts of the public sector, such as health and transport.

"Money in your pocket, chalk in your hand," is the campaign message being emblazoned on posters in schools and on social networks.

The strike has already "caused significant disruption to the school year and a major dysfunction in our education system," government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi said last week, admitting that "most of the demands are legitimate".

Many high-school teachers say they have not been paid, or only received part of their salary, for months or even years.