TESOL BD inaugurates Educational Technology SIG, organises first int’l symposium

In his inaugural speech, Noor spoke on how to create a sustainable educational ecosystem at the brink of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The special guest of the event Manik Mahmud, head of Social Innovation Cluster of a2i, focused on creating on demand solutions for education and reaching out to teachers and students to the remotest corners of Bangladesh.

Professor Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan, School of Educational Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia presented the keynote speech at the international symposium and highlighted his research findings on the use of social media and the impacts of collaborative learning for creating a sustainable pedagogy during the pandemic.