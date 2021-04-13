TESOL celebrates Shakespeare’s Day

TESOL Society of Bangladesh celebrated the Shakespeare’s Day on Monday titled ‘Shakespeare in Contemporary Literary Studies’.
A webinar arranged by the society as an early celebration of the day where professors from English departments of several universities were attended as speakers.
They are -- professor Maswood Akhter from Rajshahi University, professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain from Jahangirnagar University and Sheikh Mehedi Hasan from Jatiya Kabi Kaji Nazrul Islam University.
The webinar focused on contemporary views on Shakespearean literature.
Professor Maswood Akhter spoke on different adaptations of Shakespeare in Bollywood while professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain focused on applying critical affective pedagogy in teaching Shakespearean dramas.
The vice-president of TESOL Society Hamidul Haque delivered the welcome note and general secretary Syeda Farzana Hafsa concluded the programme with the vote of thanks.