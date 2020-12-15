TESOL, Bangladesh organises conference on research in 'challenging times'

TESOL Society of Bangladesh is set to organise its first international virtual research conference on 18 and 19 December. The title of the conference is ‘Contextualizing Research in Challenging Times,’ says a media release.
As the prequel of the conference, a pre-conference session - ‘CREDIBLE Projects in Action’ will be organised from 10.00am to 12:30pm on 16 December. The session will be conducted by Ahmar Mahboob, associate professor, Department of Linguistics and also founder of Free Linguistics Conference, University of Sydney, Australia and his team.
The session will be moderated by Sabreena Ahmed, assistant professor, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University, and Dipty Rahman, lecturer, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh.
In the session, Ahmar Mahboob and his team will be discussing the notion, methodological outline and sample of CREDIBLE Projects. CREDIBLE projects refer to work that bring observable benefits to communities. This session will also give insights on how the CREDIBLE Approach can be incorporated in projects with a range of goals within various educational programmes.
The session will be held through the Virtual Conference Platform - ZOOM.
UGC member professor Md. Sazzad Hossain will inaugurate the conference as the chief guest.
The conference will have Richard Smith, University of Warwick, UK, and professor Ravinder Gargesh, president-elect, Asia TEFL, as the keynote speakers. A number of internationally renowned ELT practitioners and researchers will be joining the conference as the plenary speakers.