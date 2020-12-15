TESOL, Bangladesh organises conference on research in 'challenging times'

TESOL Society of Bangladesh is set to organise its first international virtual research conference on 18 and 19 December. The title of the conference is ‘Contextualizing Research in Challenging Times,’ says a media release.

As the prequel of the conference, a pre-conference session - ‘CREDIBLE Projects in Action’ will be organised from 10.00am to 12:30pm on 16 December. The session will be conducted by Ahmar Mahboob, associate professor, Department of Linguistics and also founder of Free Linguistics Conference, University of Sydney, Australia and his team.

The session will be moderated by Sabreena Ahmed, assistant professor, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University, and Dipty Rahman, lecturer, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh.