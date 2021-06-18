TESOL society launches ‘English for Schools’ programme for SIG

Nusrat Jahan Milki, head of education of British Council, was also present as the guest speaker with the presence of English for Schools SIG’s convener Md Emdadul Haque.
TSB’s president Sayeedur Rahman--professor of english language, Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka--and the vice-president of TSB Hamidul Haque--assistant professor and the head of department of english language, American International University, Bangladesh--delivered the welcome speeches at the inaugural ceremony.
Syed Md Golam Faruk discussed the challenges faced by the government in providing english lessons through various online platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and has highlighted the government’s plans on utilising the affordances of the online teaching-learning platforms.
He put particular emphasis on formative assessment of school students through reading and writing assignments and requested for TSB’s intervention in making their projects successful through its teacher training initiatives.
The inauguration ceremony was followed by a webinar titled ‘Innovation in Education during the Pandemic’.