Textbook distribution begins across the country

Like the previous years, textbook distribution started on Friday among the students from sixth to ninth graders on the first day of the New Year, reports BSS.

Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the free textbook distribution through a videoconferencing from her official Gonobhaban residence on Thursday.

The book distribution ceremony was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the government has already taken all-out measures to distribute new textbooks among 45 million students of the primary and secondary levels free of cost on the first day of the New Year.

The textbook this year, however, will not be distributed by holding book festivals like every year due to the pandemic.

The books will be handed over among the students at their respective educational institutions in 12 days to avoid any kind of gathering.

Earlier, National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) chairman professor Narayan Chandra Saha told BSS that generally, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the book festival by handing over new books to students at Gonobhaban every year.